Vampire Weekend hosts a cooking show with snakes in “Harmony Hall” video

Vampire Weekend has premiered the video for “Harmony Hall,” a single from the band’s upcoming album, Father of the Bride.

The clip stars frontman Ezra Koenig hosting a cooking show while a green snake slithers around the kitchen — an apparent reference to the song’s lyrics: “Anybody with a worried mind can never forgive the sight/Of wicked snakes inside a place you thought was dignified.”

You can watch it now on YouTube.

Earlier this month, VW was spotted filming something in New York City’s Upper West Side neighborhood with actor and director Jonah Hill. The “Harmony Hall” video seems to be a different project, since it’s directed by Emmett Malloy, not Hill. however, the Superbad star does make a brief appearance at the end of the clip.

Father of the Bride, the long-awaited follow-up to 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, is due out in the spring. Vampire Weekend will launch a North American headlining tour in support of the new record in June.

