Vampire Weekend announces North American tour, Portland stop

Credit: Monika Mogi Vampire Weekend has announced a North American tour in support of the band’s upcoming album, Father of the Bride.

The headlining trek kicks off June 5 in Toronto, and will wrap up October 8 in Denver. The itinerary also includes a previously announced hometown show at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on September 6.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, February 8, at noon local time. You can register for access to pre-sale tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program now through Sunday, February 3 at noon ET. Visit VampireWeekend.com for all ticket info.

In addition to the headlining dates, VW will hit a number of festivals this spring and summer, including Hangout and Firefly.

Father of the Bride, the follow-up to 2013’s Modern Vampires of the City, is due out this spring. It features the new songs “Harmony Hall” and “2021.”

In other VW news, the band’s 2008 self-titled debut has been certified platinum for 1 million albums sold.

Here are Vampire Weekend’s North American tour dates:

5/17 — Gulf Shores, AL, Hangout Music Festival

6/5 — Toronto, ON, RBC Echo Beach

6/7 — Indianapolis, IN, Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park

6/8 — Milwaukee, WI, BMO Harris Pavilion

6/9 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

6/11 — Madison, WI, The Sylvee

6/12 — St. Louis, MO, Fabulous Fox Theatre

6/14 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

6/15 — Cincinnati, OH, PNC Pavilion

6/16 — Chicago, IL, Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

6/18 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

6/21 — Raleigh, NC, Red Hat Amphitheater

6/22 — Charlotte, NC, Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/23 — Dover, DE, Firefly Festival

8/16 — Oklahoma City, OK, The Criterion

8/17 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

8/18 — Dallas, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/20 — Austin, TX, ACL Live

8/21 — Austin, TX, ACL Live

8/24 — Miami, FL, James L. Knight Center

8/25 — St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

8/27 — Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

8/30 — Norfolk, VA, Ted Constant Convocation Center

9/3 — Boston, MA, Agganis Arena

9/4 — Philadelphia, PA, Mann Center for the Performing Arts

9/6 — New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

9/8 — Montreal, QC, MTELUS

9/25 — Vancouver, BC, Festival Lawn at Deer Lake Park

9/27 — Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater

9/28 — Portland, OR, McMenamins Edgefield

10/1 — San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/2 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Bowl

10/3 — San Diego, CA, CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

10/6 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

10/8 — Denver, CO, Red Rocks Amphitheatre

