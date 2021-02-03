The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Getaway!
101.9 KINK has teamed up with Salishan Coastal Lodge & The Bay House to give you the ultimate Valentine’s Day Weekend Getaway!
Just listen for us to play The Cure’s Love Song. When we do, be caller 14 at 503-733-KINK (5465).
Caller 14 will win a three night stay at Salishan Coastal Lodge over the long holiday weekend – or save and enjoy this spring or summer – with complimentary dinner at The Bay House!
While you’re there, be sure to:
- Take their complimentary beach cruisers down to the water for a picnic on the beach
- Soar high in the sky in their aerial challenge course.
- Grab a book and enjoy some me-time in one of their swinging hammocks
- Grab a s’mores kit and get cozy around one of their outdoor fireplaces
- Hike along their nature trail which takes you through the woods, along the bay, and down to the beach through their private beach access point
- Indulge at the spa; relax in their hearth room with breathtaking views of the sparkling bay
- Play a round of golf on the 18 hole championship golf course with views of the ocean
- Spend the afternoon shopping at the Marketplace at Salishan, where you’ll find something for everyone in the family- from a toy shop to an art gallery to clothing boutiques and a brewery.
- Dine at one of their many venues- from casual grab and go meals at Provisions Market to a more sit-down affair at the Bay House, you will enjoy experiencing dishes sourced locally and reflective of the Oregon Coast.
Visit Salishan.com and book your next trip to the Oregon Coast! And while you’re there, be sure to check The Bay House at Salishan.