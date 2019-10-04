Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without
Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without. It’s a motto for getting out of debt, but it’s also a good motto for the sustainability world. For instance, we have a coffee grinder that my husband had before we got married, it’s no over 20 years old and running great. It’s tempting to buy a fancier one, but why. Making new stuff takes lots of energy, every object you own has an environmental footprint. An easy way to lower your footprint is to buy less stuff. Use up what you have before you look to replace it or not replace it. Buy second-hand, get on your local Buy Nothing group. Next time you think you want or need the latest, remember the motto. Use it up, wear it out, make it do or do without.
