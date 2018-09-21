Unreleased track “When Bad Does Good” signals album, box set release from Chris Cornell’s estate

Chris Cornell fans will soon be able to celebrate the life and legacy of the late Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman with a massive, extras-packed box set and a separate, 17-track album titled Chris Cornell, both of which will be available November 16.

Ahead of the releases, Cornell’s widow, Vicky, has shared the previously unreleased track “When Bad Does Good.” You can hear it now in a lyric video streaming now online.

In addition to the self-titled album, the 64-track box set will include 10 additional unreleased tracks as well as “selections culled from the deep catalogs of his three influential bands — Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog and Audioslave — as well as songs from his solo career,” according to the estate.

In a statement, Vicky Cornell says, “Since Chris’ sudden passing I have put all my efforts and energy into sharing his music and legacy with his fans from all over the world. I felt we needed to create a special collection to represent all of him — the friend, husband and father, the risk taker and innovator, the poet and artist. His soaring vocals found their way into the hearts and souls of so many. His voice was his vision and his words were his peace. This album is for his fans.”

Among the offerings on the box set will be 10 rare, unreleased live performances from the musician, including his duet with Yusuf/Cat Stevens on “Wild World” and another duet with his daughter, Toni Cornell, on Bob Marley‘s “Redemption Song.” There’s also music from Temple of the Dog’s 25th anniversary reunion show in 2016, and more.

