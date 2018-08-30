Tag this Green Tip with hashtag #UnpopularOpinion , but it’s time to stop releasing balloons into the air. I know I’m not alone, many environmental groups have pushed for mass balloon releases to be banned, and for good reason. When the balloons finally land, they come down as litter. They’re small brightly colored bits that get mistaken for food by wildlife, and if the strings get wrapped around their bodies, it makes it difficult for them to swim or breathe. A few states have cracked down on large balloon releases, including California, Connecticut, Florida, Tennessee and Virginia, and one Rhode Island town has banned balloons completely. Clemson University also decided to end its tradition of releasing up to 10,000 balloons during football games. Want an alternative to balloons, consider bunting for decorations or pinwheels, ribbon dancers, garden spinners or pompoms.

Environmentally friendly alternatives: