University Holding “Cow-Petting” Events To Help Students De-Stress (And More Good News)

Mooooo!

1.  A state trooper in Utah got into a head-on crash on purpose to stop a wrong-way driver.  The 62-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, but he’ll be okay.  The trooper wasn’t hurt.  (Here’s a video.)

 

2.  A vet in Pennsylvania saved a poodle named Toodles after it somehow overdosed on opioids.  They gave him Narcan, and he’s already made a full recovery.  It sounds like his owner may have been using fentanyl, but Toodles is now being put up for adoption.  (Here are some photos.)

 

3.  A deaf woman in the U.K. has a two-year-old cat named Zebby who alerts her when her phone rings or there’s a strange sound in the house.  The cat doesn’t have any formal training, the extra help is just a role he has taken on.  That’s a big enough deal to make Zebby one of 12 finalists in the National Cat Awards.

 

4.  Michigan State’s dairy center has started holding monthly “cow-petting” events to help people de-stress.  They started doing it for their teaching staff a few months ago.  It was so popular, they decided to open it up to the public.

