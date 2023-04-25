University Holding “Cow-Petting” Events To Help Students De-Stress (And More Good News)

1. A state trooper in Utah got into a head-on crash on purpose to stop a wrong-way driver. The 62-year-old driver suffered minor injuries, but he’ll be okay. The trooper wasn’t hurt. (Here’s a video.)

2. A vet in Pennsylvania saved a poodle named Toodles after it somehow overdosed on opioids. They gave him Narcan, and he’s already made a full recovery. It sounds like his owner may have been using fentanyl, but Toodles is now being put up for adoption. (Here are some photos.)

3. A deaf woman in the U.K. has a two-year-old cat named Zebby who alerts her when her phone rings or there’s a strange sound in the house. The cat doesn’t have any formal training, the extra help is just a role he has taken on. That’s a big enough deal to make Zebby one of 12 finalists in the National Cat Awards.

4. Michigan State’s dairy center has started holding monthly “cow-petting” events to help people de-stress. They started doing it for their teaching staff a few months ago. It was so popular, they decided to open it up to the public.

-Mitch-