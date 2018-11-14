UK has more renewable energy capacity.

The UK is celebrating a new milestone, their energy grid now has more renewable energy capacity than all fossil fuels combined. A third of Britain’s coal, gas and oil capacity has retired over the last five years, while the capacity of wind, solar, biomass, hydro and other renewable has tripled. The progress does have its downsides. The rising cost of carbon, gas, and the challenges of balancing renewable have meant that wholesale energy prices were at a ten year high. Because of the economic implications of catastrophic climate change, that’s no argument against renewables though.

