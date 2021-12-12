Hope off the streets is possible with you today!

You can’t miss it: homeless camps have become a prominent part of the Portland landscape over the last couple years and our friends at UGM continue to serve and support those experiencing homelessness.

The Union Gospel Mission Portland has a track record of showing great compassion, dignity, and respect to our homeless neighbors, all while providing a pathway out of

addiction and homelessness.

Join other members of the KINK Community today as we partner with UGM to provide shelter and hope to those currently experiencing homelessness. Just $6.61 provides a night of shelter and care, out of a tent and off the streets.

A gift through Union Gospel Mission is often the first step toward a transformed life and living off the streets for good.

How many nights of shelter and care can you

provide?