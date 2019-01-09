U2’s “No Line on the Horizon” album getting 10th anniversary vinyl reissue

U2‘s 2009 studio album No Line on the Horizon will be reissued as a two-LP 180-gram vinyl set on February 22, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the record’s release.

The album will be available on standard black vinyl and as a limited-edition ultra-clear-vinyl package. Both releases will feature fully remastered versions of No Line on the Horizon‘s 11 tracks, as well as two bonus remixes: “Magnificent (Wonderland Remix)” by Pete Tong and Paul Rogers, and DJ Redanka‘s “Kick the Darkness” vocal version of “I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight.”

The vinyl discs will come packaged in a gatefold sleeve with a 16-page booklet and a download card offering digital versions of all 13 tracks.

Released on February 27, 2009, No Line on the Horizon went on to top the Billboard 200, and has sold more than 1 million copies on the U.S. The album yielded one top 40 hit, “Get On Your Boots,” which peaked at #37 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The No Line on the Horizon vinyl sets will be available for pre-order starting Wednesday, January 9.

Here’s the No Line on the Horizon vinyl reissue’s track list:

Side 1

“No Line on the Horizon”

“Magnificent”

“Moment of Surrender”

Side 2

“Unknown Caller”

“I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight”

“Get On Your Boots”

“Stand Up Comedy”

Side 3

“FEZ — Being Born”

“White as Snow”

“Breathe”

“Cedars of Lebanon”

Side 4

“Magnificent (Wonderland Remix)”

“I’ll Go Crazy If I Don’t Go Crazy Tonight” (Redanka’s “Kick the Darknes” Vocal Version)

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.