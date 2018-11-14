U2’s Bono: “We’re going away now”

U2 closed out their extensive eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE tour Tuesday and Berlin, and it would be hard to argue that the Irish rockers don’t deserve a break. However, that break might be an extended one.

During the Berlin show, Bono announced that the band is “going away now.”

“We’ve been on the road for quite some time now, just going on 40 years,” Bono says in footage posted by the U2gigs fan account.

“This last four years have been really something very special for us,” he continues. “We’re going away now.”

While that could mean a variety of things, some are fearing that the end is near for U2, while more optimistic fans are hoping the band simply needs some rest. Perhaps they just need a bit to dream it all up again once more.

Over the last four years, U2 released two albums: 2014’s Songs of Innocence and 2017’s Songs of Experience. In 2017, they also launched a tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic 1987 album The Joshua Tree.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.