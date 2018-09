Do you have a child that won’t stop crying? I did. I should have asked Bono to come over.

At a benefit in Paris last week for the Food for Soul project at the Refettorio restaurant, ChefMassimo Bottura asked the group to play a couple of acoustic numbers for the crowd. While playing “One,” a child in the audience began to cry. Bono picked up the girl and helped her calm down by continuing to sing the song. Check out the video below.