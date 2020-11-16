U2, Springsteen, Dylan: Still Obama’s Faves
U2, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and Bob Dylan are still favorites of former President Barack Obama.
Obama posted a playlist of songs to accompany his new memoir, A Promised Land, which will be out tomorrow (Tuesday). It includes Springsteen’s “The Rising,” Dylan’s “The Times They Are A-Changin'” and two Wonder songs — “Sir Duke” and “Signed, Sealed Delivered I’m Yours.”
The list also includes “Beautiful Day” by U2, “Rhiannon” by Fleetwood Mac, “Cherish the Day” by Sade, “Home” by Phillip Phillips and “The Weight” by Aretha Franklin.
Obama wrote in his Instagram post, “Music has always played an important role throughout my life — and that was especially true during my presidency… There were all sorts of performances I’ll always remember — like Beyoncé performing ‘At Last’ for our first dance at our inauguration, Paul McCartney serenading Michelle [Obama] in the East Room with “Michelle” and Bob Dylan flashing me a grin before vanishing after his performance of “Times They Are A-Changin’.”