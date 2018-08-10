U2 releases EP featuring four remixes of new song “Summer of Love”

Last month, U2 released a digital EP featuring three remixes of its new song “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way.” Now, the Irish rockers have unleashed a new digital EP boasting four reworked versions of another recent tune, “Summer of Love.”

The “Summer of Love” remixes were created, respectively, by German DJ and producer Robin Schulz; the U.K. production duo TILT with U.K. producer Danny Stubbs; frequent U2 collaborator Howie B; and Austrian producer HP Hoeger and London DJ Rusty Egan.

The latter duo also were responsible for the three aforementioned “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way” remixes, which recently topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart.

The Summer of Love (Remixes) EP is available now at digital music sellers and via streaming services. The original versions of “Summer of Love” and “Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way” both appear on U2’s latest studio album, Songs of Experience, which was released last December.

U2 kicks off a European leg of their eXPERIENCE and iNNOCENCE Tour on August 31 in Berlin.

Here’s the full track list of the Summer of Love (Remixes) EP:

“Summer of Love” (Robin Schulz Remix)

“Summer of Love” (TILT & Danny Stubbs Perfecto Remix)

“Summer of Love” (Beach Me Howie B Remix)

“Summer of Love” (HP Hoeger Rusty Egan Driftaway Mix)

