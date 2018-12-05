U2 made a surfing video?

U2 has given permission to the World Surf League and Al Gore’s 24 Hours of Reality project to highlight climate change.

“We are very proud to collaborate with U2 in the making of this video, and to support Al Gore for “24 hours of Reality”. It is critical to continue to address the massive challenge of climate change, and to inspire action to make a difference. The WSL and our athletes take this issue incredibly seriously, and for a huge audience to see them in some of the biggest waves across the world in this video, will hopefully galvanize even more people to take action for the good of our planet,” said World Surf League CEO Sophia Goldschmidt.

The song comes from U2’s latest album, Songs of Experience, and is actually about the refugee crisis in Syria. And as a U2 nerd myself, I see it as a follow up to Sunday Bloody Sunday. Check it out here.

-Cort