U2, Elton John, Lady Gaga’s Lawyer Hacked
(Photo by Kerry Marshall/Getty Images)
A New York law firm used by such A-listers as Elton John, Madonna, LeBron James, U2, Drake, Lady Gaga, Robert DeNiro and Rod Stewart is the apparent victim of a ransomware attack.
Grubman, Shire, Meiselas and Sacks has shut down its website after hackers claimed to have grabbed a massive amount of data — including contracts and personal E-mails. The firm says clients have been notified. I has also hired experts who “specialize in this area…and are working around the clock to address these matters.”
The hackers uploaded an image they claim shows the stolen data directory with folders named for various celebrities. (BBC)