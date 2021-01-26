      Weather Alert

U2: Edge’s 20 Biggest Moments

U2's The Edge on stage in Korea.
(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

According to Guitar.comU2 guitarist The Edge has “often referred to being ‘at odds’ with the guitar, and has characterized his playing as a ‘struggle or a fight’ with the instrument.”

With that, they’ve compiled a list of his 20 greatest guitar moments.

  1. “The Fly”
  2. “Bullet the Blue Sky”
  3. “Where the Streets Have No Name”
  4. “Pride (In the Name of Love)”
  5. “Beautiful Day”
  6. “Until the End of the World”
  7. “I Will Follow”
  8. “Even Better Than the Real Thing”
  9. “Sunday Bloody Sunday”
  10. “Bad”
  11. “New Year’s Day”
  12. “Gone”
  13. “Unknown Caller”
  14. “Zooropa”
  15. “Love Is Blindness”
  16. “A Sort of Homecoming”
  17. “Desire”
  18. “With or Without You”
  19. “Mysterious Ways”
  20. “One
