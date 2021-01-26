U2: Edge’s 20 Biggest Moments
(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
According to Guitar.com, U2 guitarist The Edge has “often referred to being ‘at odds’ with the guitar, and has characterized his playing as a ‘struggle or a fight’ with the instrument.”
With that, they’ve compiled a list of his 20 greatest guitar moments.
- “The Fly”
- “Bullet the Blue Sky”
- “Where the Streets Have No Name”
- “Pride (In the Name of Love)”
- “Beautiful Day”
- “Until the End of the World”
- “I Will Follow”
- “Even Better Than the Real Thing”
- “Sunday Bloody Sunday”
- “Bad”
- “New Year’s Day”
- “Gone”
- “Unknown Caller”
- “Zooropa”
- “Love Is Blindness”
- “A Sort of Homecoming”
- “Desire”
- “With or Without You”
- “Mysterious Ways”
- “One