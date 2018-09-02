U2 Cancels Show, After Bono Suffers “Complete Loss of Voice”

U2 cut short their performance in Berlin Saturday, after lead singer Bono suffered from a complete loss of voice.

The issue arose about 10 minutes into the show, as the band was performing “Red Flag Day” from their latest album “Songs of Experience.”

After saying they would take 10 to 15 minutes backstage to see what was going on, band management announced the cancellation of the remainder of the show.

“We don’t know what has happened and we’re taking medical advice,” said a statement signed by band’s four members, including Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen and The Edge.

“We’re so sorry for tonight’s cancellation. Bono was in great form and great voice prior to the show and we were all looking forward to the second night in Berlin, but after a few songs, he suffered a complete loss of voice. As always, we appreciate our audience’s understanding and all our fans’ support in Berlin and those who traveled from afar. We will update you very soon,” the statement read.

A post on the band’s social media accounts this morning indicated the show would be rescheduled for November 13th.