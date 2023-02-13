Two Veterans Just Attended Their 57th Super Bowl In A Row! (And More Good News)

1. Two veterans named Sylvan Schefler and Harvey Rothenberg just went to their 57th Super Bowl in a row. They were at the first one with a group of vets in 1967, and five from the original group have been going for years. You might remember them from past years. They’re called “The Super Bowl Five.”

Unfortunately, one of them recently passed away, and two others couldn’t make it this year. But Sylvan and Harvey kept the tradition going. (Here’s a photo.)

2. In other Super Bowl news: All the pre-made championship hats and shirts for the LOSING team won’t go to waste. A charity called Good360 makes sure that stuff gets used by donating it. In the past, they’ve used the shirts to help clothe people in Africa, Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East.

3. An anonymous donor walked into the Turkish embassy in D.C. the other day, and donated $30 MILLION to help victims of that terrible earthquake. The quake happened a week ago today. (The death toll crossed 30,000 this weekend.)

4. A student at Auburn University made a full-court PUTT during their basketball game against Alabama on Saturday. He had to putt a golf ball 94 feet to win a car, and nailed it. A Toyota dealership sponsored the whole thing.

No word on what type of car he’s getting. But it’ll be better than what he had before, which was NO car.

-Mitch-

(Here’s the video plus another angle, and his interview afterward.)