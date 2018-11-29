Turn Your Roomba Into Your Personal Bartender

RELATED CONTENT

Corey’s Diary 11/28/18: I Can’t Believe It

The 2018 Holiday Ale Festival Has Begun

Move Over Elf, Shiraz On The Shelf Is Here

Corey’s Diary 11/27/18: How Am I Going To Get Anything Done?

You Can Send A Loved One An Actual Snowman This Holiday Season

Corey’s Diary 11/26/18: It Took Two Of Us, But Finally Did It