Tune in now for a Beatles livestream event celebrating the remastered White Album release

YouTube Music is hosting an event live from London right now focusing on the release of the remastered version of The Beatles’ White Album this Friday.

Head over to the The Beatles YouTube channel to hear commentary and insights from Giles Martin, son of Beatles producer George Martin, who spearheaded the new release, as well as a variety of musicians and journalists.

The expert panel will discuss the album’s newly remixed and expanded edition, its musical content and its continued influence on today’s music. Fans around the world can also submit questions to be answered by the panel.

