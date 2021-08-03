Tuesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. This Friday is National Root Beer Float Day, and A&W restaurants will be giving them away for FREE. They’re raising money for the charity Disabled American Veterans. So all they ask is you consider donating while you’re there.
2. A group called Regal Prosperity is running something called the Good Deed Challenge, and PAYING people for being nice.
They’re giving out $1 million in prizes, and a guy in Toronto already got 40 grand for helping a homeless guy find a job. You can nominate people, or yourself, by posting about a good deed on social media along with #RegalGoodDeedChallenge.
3. A mudslide blocked a highway in Colorado last Thursday, and a bunch of people were stranded. So one guy decided to help by clearing the debris himself.
We don’t know his name, but he saw a front-end loader nearby that belonged to the Department of Transportation. He knew how to operate it, and found the keys inside. So he hopped in and started clearing the road.
A full crew eventually showed up, and they were surprised by how much of the work had already been done. A cop wanted to arrest the guy for it, but the crew said he was a huge help. So they let him go.