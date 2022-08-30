Tuesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the words and phrases that are bold and underlined to see pictures and videos from each story!

1. A retired doctor in New Jersey named Eric Greensmith lost 35 pounds so he could go back to his old job as a lifeguard this summer.

The last time he worked as a lifeguard was 50 years ago in 1972 when he was 17. He says it’s always been one of the best jobs he’s ever had.

2. Speaking of water rescues: A guy near Lake Havasu in Arizona saved a tiny bunny he found drowning in his pool, and nursed it back to health. He never touched it, but it nestled up to his feet at one point, and it’s all on video.

He gave it some food and stuck around to make sure no predators got to it while it got its energy back. It eventually hopped off, and he knows it survived because he saw it again a few days later.

3. A TikToker in Australia is going viral after she asked her grandfather to help walk her down the aisle with her dad. She wrote it in a card, and he got emotional reading it. She says he’s been a huge part of her life, and she’s been waiting to ask ever since she was little. (Here’s the video.)

