Tuesday’s Good News!

1. America’s longest-serving mailman just celebrated 70 YEARS on the job. His name is Johnnie Bell, and he’s worked in Oklahoma City his whole career. He’s in his early 90s now. And when he started in the 1950s, he made $1.81 an hour.
He still sorts and delivers mail and could retire whenever he wants. But at his party on Friday, he said he sticks around because he still enjoys the work.
2. Four women on an all-female rowing team broke a world record last week by rowing 2,400 miles from California to Hawaii in 34 days, 14 hours, and 11 minutes. They broke the previous record by a day-and-a-half.
3. Two three-year-old conjoined twins with fused brains just underwent a successful separation surgery in Brazil. Their final surgery took 27 hours after surgeons spent months practicing different techniques in virtual reality.
The two brothers’ names are Bernardo and Arthur Lima, and they both survived. The charity that funded the whole thing said it was one of the most complicated separation surgeries ever performed.
-Mitch-