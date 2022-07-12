Tuesday’s Good News!

1. Firefighters in Arkansas saved a kitten that got stuck inside an ATM last week. They don’t know how he got in there, but they named him Cash. He was dehydrated and weighed less than a pound. Once they put some weight on him, he’ll go up for adoption.
2. A World War Two vet in Queens, New York just celebrated his 103rd birthday on Saturday. His retirement home threw him a party, and he’s quite a character.
A reporter asked what the secret to his longevity is, and he said he stays away from “fast women and slow horses.” (Meaning never bet on a slow racehorse.) But then he said he was just joking and chalked it up to good luck.
3. A small book store in Detroit recently got fleeced out of $35,000 by someone using fraudulent credit cards. And it almost put them out of business, but then the community stepped in to help.
The owners started a GoFundMe to stay afloat, and it ended up covering ALL of their losses. They raised $35,098, then stopped accepting donations. A few people gave $500 or more, but most of the donations were 10 to 20 bucks.
-Mitch-