Tuesday’s Good News!

1.  Firefighters in Arkansas saved a kitten that got stuck inside an ATM last week.  They don’t know how he got in there, but they named him Cash.  He was dehydrated and weighed less than a pound.  Once they put some weight on him, he’ll go up for adoption.

 

2.  A World War Two vet in Queens, New York just celebrated his 103rd birthday on Saturday.  His retirement home threw him a party, and he’s quite a character.

A reporter asked what the secret to his longevity is, and he said he stays away from “fast women and slow horses.”  (Meaning never bet on a slow racehorse.)  But then he said he was just joking and chalked it up to good luck.

 

3.  A small book store in Detroit recently got fleeced out of $35,000 by someone using fraudulent credit cards.  And it almost put them out of business, but then the community stepped in to help.

The owners started a GoFundMe to stay afloat, and it ended up covering ALL of their losses.  They raised $35,098, then stopped accepting donations.  A few people gave $500 or more, but most of the donations were 10 to 20 bucks.

Tuesday, July 12th, 2022
