Tuesday’s Good News!

1. A guy in Virginia hit the lottery for $250,000 using numbers that came to him in a dream. So what were the numbers? No lie, they were 13-14-15-16-17 and 18. (???) And listen to this: He would have won a million bucks if he’d gotten the “Bonus Ball” right too. That number was 19, but he got it wrong. (It’s not clear what number he guessed.)
2. Firefighters in east Tennessee saved a kitten that somehow got stuck inside a Pepsi vending machine outside Walmart. An employee named Lindsey Russell was on her lunch break when she heard it yelping. So she called for help, and ended up taking the kitten home after they rescued it.
3. A 90-year-old woman in England who has dementia was starting to need constant care. And her family didn’t know how they’d pay for it, until someone realized a painting above her bed was worth a fortune. It’s called “The Depiction of the Madonna and Child,” and it’s from the 15th century. It recently sold at auction for more than $300,000.
4. Guinness says an 86-year-old woman from Boston named Bette Nash is now the world’s longest-serving flight attendant ever. She’s been at it full-time for almost 65 years. She works for American Airlines, but started with Eastern Air way back in 1957. She’s also the world’s oldest flight attendant, and says she has no plans to retire.
-Mitch-