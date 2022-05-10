Tuesday’s Good News!

1. Footage from a wedding in Michigan last month is going viral, because the bride’s young son was the ring bearer and had a cute reaction when he saw his mom in her dress. He yelled “HI MOM” . . . ran straight to her with his arms out . . . gave her a hug . . . and then HE helped walk her down the aisle. (Here’s the video.)
2. A musician in Canada named George Linton just got some well-deserved attention for something he’s been doing for three decades. He’s 96 years old. And for 30 years, he’s been playing guitar and singing for hospital patients to cheer them up.
3. A half-drunk 19-year-old girl in Scotland recently spotted a 71-year-old lady wandering around after missing a bus home late at night. So she invited her in and let her sleep there. Now they’re best friends and talk every day.
4. Back in the ’70s, a couple who owned a restaurant in Ontario used to let people trade stuff for food instead of paying. And now a painting they once got for a grilled cheese sandwich is expected to sell at auction for $27,000.
5. And speaking of restaurants: The owner of a place in Wales found out a big group of diners had been jerks to one of his servers. So he called them out on Twitter, and gave the waitress ALL the money they’d spent on their food. He says it was the biggest check the restaurant had ever had too. Their tab was over $1,200.
-Mitch-