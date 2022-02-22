Tuesday’s Good News!

1. A woman named Heather West was snorkeling off Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida late last month, when a lemon shark latched onto her foot. And she escaped by repeatedly punching the shark . . . in the face . . . until it let her go.
She documented the whole situation in a series of TikTok videos. She suffered severe damage to her foot . . . but she’ll be okay. (Here’s her feed. Warning: The videos contain UNCENSORED profanity, and there are also graphic images of her mangled foot.)
2. A dog was reunited with her family in California this month, after being missing for 12 YEARS. Her name is Zoey, she’s 13 now, and she’d been dropped out on a rural property. Someone saw her, and took her to a vet.
They scanned her microchip, and discovered that she’d been reported missing in 2010 . . . about 60 miles away. (Here’s video of their reunion.)
3. A restaurant in San Francisco that has a no tip-policy says it wasn’t hit by the labor shortage due to its worker benefits. Instead of tips, it shares all profits with its staff . . . offers paid family leave . . . health insurance . . . and a 401k with employer match.
-Mitch-