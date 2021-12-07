Tuesday’s Good News!

1. It’s the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor. And around 300 people helped a 101-year-old Navy vet make it to the big remembrance ceremony in Hawaii today. His name is Ira Schab Jr., and he was on a ship in the harbor when the bombs hit.
To get to Hawaii, he needed two caregivers to go with him. His family couldn’t afford it, and a charity was only able to pay for one. So his daughter started a GoFundMe campaign, and people donated over $15,000 to get him there.
2. Speaking of impressive elderly people: A woman in India is proving it’s never too late to learn something new . . . after learning to read and write at age 104. Literacy rates for women in India are still only around 70%. She says watching her great-grandchildren learn how to read inspired her to do it.
3. A woman in Canada named Lidia Tromp decided it was time to move into a nursing home. And check this out: She just donated her house that she lived in for 55 years. She gave the property to the indigenous community that used to live on the land.
4. After a year off because of covid, a big annual charity event happened in Maine over the weekend. More than 230 people dressed up as Santa, and went skiing and snowboarding together. They raised thousands of dollars for a youth group called The River Fund.
