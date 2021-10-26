Tuesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. A grocery store in Nebraska broke a world record by making a 2,960-pound ice cream sandwich. Then they divided it up and served it to families at two food banks.
2. A cough drop heiress in the U.K. named Doreen Lofthouse passed away at 91, and left over $50 MILLION to support community projects in her hometown of Fleetwood, England. Her family owns a cough drop company called Fisherman’s Friend.
3. A guy in Florida dropped his wallet in a parking lot, and two teenagers showed up at his door the next day to return it. There was over a hundred bucks inside, and he offered it as a reward. But they refused and said they just wanted to do the right thing.
4. This last one is tragic, but also about people coming together during the pandemic: A 22-year-old woman in Arkansas named Emily Robison died of covid last month, right after she had a baby.
She and her husband Eric had read a lot of misinformation that claimed the vaccines were dangerous for pregnant women. So they didn’t get vaccinated. But people are coming together to help Eric, who’s now a 23-year-old single dad.
A nurse named Ashlee Schwartz asked people on Facebook to help, and there’s a photo of Eric posing in his driveway with a mountain of baby stuff people sent him. She also started a GoFundMe page that’s raised about $25,000 to help him out.
-Mitch-