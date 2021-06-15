Tuesday’s Good News!

Be sure to click on the highlighted words and phrases to see pictures and videos from each story!
1. Three women at a nursing home in New York just had a joint birthday party, because they’re all best friends. All three of them turn 100 years old this month.
2. A Texas A&M student was moving away from Florida for school. And he stopped his car to give a homeless guy a bunch of stuff, like shoes and blankets. Now a video someone got of it is blowing up on TikTok.
3. A woman in San Diego recently bought an old nightstand at Goodwill and found a note inside with her parents’ old PHONE NUMBER on it. It turned out it was her sister’s friend’s nightstand when they were a kid.
4. Last month, a Waffle House employee in Alabama named Timothy Harrison asked for a day off to go to his high school graduation. But then he showed up that morning and said he WASN’T going, because he didn’t have nice clothes or a ride across town. But his coworkers said NO WAY.
One of them drove him to get his cap and gown. And his boss and two other employees went to a clothing store to buy him some dress clothes. He ended up getting ready for his graduation right in the middle of the Waffle House dining area.
But here’s the best part: A community college heard about the story. And now they’re giving Timothy free tuition and books.
-Mitch-