Tuesday’s Good News!

1.  An Army Major from England named Chris Brannigan is walking 1,200 miles from Maine to North Carolina BAREFOOT to raise awareness for a genetic condition his daughter has called Cornelia de Lange syndrome.  His charity is called Hope for Hasti.

 

2.  A dog in Upstate New York recently had a litter of six puppies . . . and started nursing an orphaned kitten alongside them.

 

3.  A study found that regardless of politics, most Americans are willing to spend more AND go out of their way to buy something from a small business instead of online.

 

4.  A farmer in Scotland carved the word “HOPE” into a huge field of sunflowers to lift people’s spirits and raise money for local charities.

Lana Del Rey Shuts Down Socials
Bruce Springsteen is Going On Tour... Kind Of
Extend your growing season
Thursday's Good News!
This Just In: The New Trailer For "Matrix 4: Resurrections"
