Trust Me I’m A Professional – Sturgill Simpson
In 2014 Sturgill Simpson released his second album which was produced by Dave Cobb. That’s a pretty big deal considering who Cobb has helped craft music and albums with … Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Zac Brown Band and tons of others.
On Simpsons third album A SAILORS GUIDE TO EARTH, he self-produced the LP. This album and was so dang good, it he was nominated for the Grammy album of the year(which he’d lose to Adele’s 25) and won Simpson the country album of the year.
In September Simpson delivered HIS LATEST ALBUM, SOUND & FURY. Its release is accompanied by an original Netflix anime film Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound and Fury, written and produced by Simpson with Japanese director Junpei Mizusaki.
Simpson has often been described as an outlaw, whatever that means. I guess you could say he does things HIS way. And he’s pretty good at it.
In May Sturgill Simpson hits Portland – He’ll play the Memorial Coliseum.