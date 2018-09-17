Trust Me I’m a Professional – Hiss Golden Messenger As a trained and licensed radio professional, you can trust me… trust that I won’t turn you on to something horrible. I get paid to play songs on the radio. Here’s something new from HISS GOLDEN MESSENGER boobshiss golden messengeri'm a professionalJaredtrust me SHARE RELATED CONTENT Guess Song Sandwich & score St Paul and the Broken Bones tickets Guess Song Sandwich and score tix to Goo Goo Dolls Vortex PDX Song of the Week – Sister Mercy Guess what’s in Song Sandwich for Goo Goo Dolls tickets Goo Dolls tickets if you know these KINK songs Guess the songs in SONG SANDWICH for Goo Goo Dolls tickets