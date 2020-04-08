Trump Administration rolls back auto emission standards
Last week the Trump Administration weakened auto emission standards, rolling back a major Obama-era climate policy, in a move they say will mean cheaper cars. But environmental and consumer watchdog groups, and the EPA’s Scientific Advisory Board say the weakened standards will lead to dirtier air and cost consumers more ingas. The transportation sector is the largest source of climate-warming greenhouse gases in the U.S.
Trump Administration weakens auto emission standards