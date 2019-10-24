      Weather Alert

Trump Administration proposes opening Alaska’s Tongass National Forest for logging

The Trump Administration is proposing opening up Alaska’s Tongass National Forest for logging. The proposal was announced last week and would open the door for timber harvesting on 165,000 acres of old-growth forest. The Tongass National Forest is the largest intact temperate rainforest in North America and conservation groups say that removing protections would hurt the region’s fishing and tourism industries. Temperate rainforests sequester huge amounts of carbon dioxide, and logging there would worsen the effects of climate change. Tribal governments in Alaska also oppose lifting protections against logging and have considered filing a lawsuit against the forest service.

Trump Administration proposes opening Alaska’s Tongass National Forest for logging

#Trending
Episode 32 features Betty Shelley / Reduce Your Waste Project
Episode 34 features Kim Smith / Sociology Instructor at PCC and Programs Coordinator at GPSEN
Episode 31 features Patrick Morgan / Metro's Recycling Information Hotline
Episode 33 features Corey Omey and Joe Wachunas / Solar Oregon
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets