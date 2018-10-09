Trump administration considers weakening radiation regulations

After listening to a few scientists and radiation regulation skeptics, the Trump administration is considering weakening radiation regulations. Toxicologist Edward Calabrese argues that smaller exposures to radiation and other carcinogens can make people healthier by activating the body’s repair mechanisms. They compare it to exercise or sunlight. But since the 1950’s the scientific consensus has been that there’s no safe dose of radiation. Studies looking at people exposed to radiation shows that low exposures cause a significant increase in cancer rates. But Calabrese claims there’s a ‘sweet spot’ were benefits outweigh the risks and his thesis is being pushed on the EPA by man who also says tobacco smoke is harmless and climate change is a hoax.

