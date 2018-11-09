Truckload of Coats is Here!

It’s November – and that means its really starting to get cold.

At KINK, that means Truckload of Coats.

Today is the day. Look in your closet – find that coat or jacket that you don’t need, or use.

You can do this!

Then drop it off at one of two Safeway stores in the Portland area.

Safeway at SE Cesar Chavez Blvd and Powell –

3930 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202

Safeway at Cedar Mill at 13485 NW

Cornell Road – 13485 NW Cornell Rd, Portland, OR 97229

We’ve got some good prizes for you, too. Learn more here.