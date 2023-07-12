Trucker Convoy Unites 64 Big Rigs to Surprise NZ Boy on His 8th Birthday, Fulfilling His Dream Ride

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. An 11-year-old in Iowa named Paisley Gardner kept hearing an artist on the radio and fell in love. She said he had the voice of an angel, and thought it was a new singer. But it was actually Michael McDonald from The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan!

She was a little sad to find out he’s 71. But she’s still a fan and got to go see a show recently. CBS News just interviewed her over Zoom, and surprised her by getting Michael to pop in for it. When he showed up, she started crying.

2. A kid in New Zealand turned eight the other day, and wanted to ride in a big rig for his birthday. So his mom got on Facebook and offered $50 to any trucker willing to swing by. Instead, 64 of them organized a big convoy to surprise him.

3. A dance club in England reopened this month after a decade. And the first person they let in was a 95-year-old World War Two vet named Kevin Topham, who met his wife there in 1949.

She’s no longer with us. But his caregiver took him, and he danced with her in the same spot. They even let him pick the song . . . “Chattanooga Choo Choo” by the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

