Truck Driving On Ohio Highway In Reverse At Full Speed!

Source: YouTube

This is why I don’t like to leave the house: Someone in Cleveland posted footage of a truck driving in reverse down the highway at full speed. It happened last Thursday. Click on the link to see the video. The Ohio Department of Transportation’s post about it suggested the driver’s transmission may have gone out, and they could only drive in the reverse. If that ever happens, they asked people to please just call a tow truck…YA THINK!?!

-Mitch-