Trivial Pursuit Will Release A Stranger Things 1980s Edition

Thanks to the success of Stranger Things, lots of what we loved from the 1980s is cool again. Like playing Dungeons and Dragons. Or Trivial Pursuit.

The question and answer board game is releasing a new 1980s themed edition inspired by the Netflix series this May. Just from the box alone fans know what to expect, which features an illustration of the main cast on the front.

Inside are the normal wedges and category cards, taking their cues from 80s pop culture. But the board itself has a twist, literally. It flips players over to the Upside Down.

Amazon is taking pre-orders now. And speaking of D&D, a Stranger Things edition is on the way as well.

Click here to get yours