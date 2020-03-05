Transforming even part of your lawn would benefit insects
If it were up to me, the small area of grass on the side of our house would be gone. It’s not that I hate mowing it, our neighbor actually does it when he’s mowing their lawn. It just doesn’t serve much purpose. Lawn grass is the most over-grown crop in the U.S, but it’s one we can’t eat. They require water to stay green, and deprive pollinators and other insects the support they need. More than 40% of insect species are declining and a third are endangered. If we lose the insects, we lose everything that eats insects. If you’ve got a large lawn, consider transforming some of it by planting native plants to support insects.
