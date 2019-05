“Toy Story 4” Final Trailer Is Here We have a little more insight into the upcoming Toy Story 4. The final trailer was released on Wednesday and we get to see our heroes help find the new toy, Forky. Along the way, the toys meet a new helper. It’s Duke Caboom. He’s a flexible motorcycle rider voiced by Keanu Reeves. The latest preview gets us ready for the movie’s release. Toy Story 4 hits theaters on June 21st.