      Weather Alert

Tomorrow: Record Store Day, Drop #2

Getty Images

Rarities from Foo Fighters, Bush and Pearl Jam are among the highlights of Saturday’s Record Store Day Drop. The full list is at RecordStoreDay.com.

Here’s a list of selected highlights:

The Allman Brothers Band – The Final Note 2-LP. Duane Allman’s last performance, from October 17th, 1971 at Painters Mill Music Fair in Owings Mill, Maryland.

Bastille – Vs. (Other People’s Heartache, Pt. III) 12-inch picture disc. This compiles various remixes.

Matt Bellamy – Cryosleep LP. The Muse frontman compiles many of the solo recordings he released over the past year.

Bush – Sea of Memories (10th Anniversary) 2-LP. This reissue adds four bonus tracks.

The Clash – If Music Could Talk 2-LP. This is a 1980 interview album with the band that was originally available as a promotional LP for U.S. radio ahead of the release of their fourth album, Sandinista!

CSNY – Deja Vu Alternates LP. This collects alternate versions of song from the band’s album released on their upcoming box set.

The Cure – Wild Mood Swings 2-LP picture disc. The band’s 10th studio album marks its 25th anniversary this year with this reissue.

Bob Dylan – “Jokerman” / “I and I” remixes 12-inch single. It features two reggae remixes each of “Jokerman” and “I and I” by Doctor Dread.

Evanescence – The Open Door 2-LP. This 15th anniversary reissue limited-edition set is pressed on grey marble vinyl.

John Fogerty – Blue Ridge Rangers 12-inch EP. This features two singles from Fogerty’s 1973 debut solo album, The Blue Ridge Rangers.

Foo Fighters – Hail Satin LP. This tribute to The Bee Gees is billed under The Dee Gees (as in Dave Grohl).

Gorillaz – G Collection LP box set. This vinyl box set contains six Gorillaz studio albums from 2001 to 2020, including Song Machine, Season 1.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle – “Heavy Metal (Live)” 12-inch picture disc. This is a special live release to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Heavy Metal soundtrack.

K.Flay – Don’t Judge a Song by Its Cover 12-inch. This features covers of songs by The Offspring, Green Day and Limp Bizkit.

Keane – Dirt 12-inch EP. This features four previously unreleased tracks.

Pearl Jam – Alive 12-inch and cassette. The first single from Ten gets reissued for its 30th anniversary and includes three B-sides.

John Prine – Live at the Other End, December 1975 2-CD and 4-LP. This is a live album recorded in New York City.

Queen + Adam Lambert, Freddie Mercury – Live Around the World Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow LP and 7-inch single. This includes four tracks from the Live Around the World album and one unreleased live track, plus a bonus pink 7-inch single of Mercury’s “Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow.”

Ramones – Triple J Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, Australia, July 8, 1980 LP. This is a previously unreleased concert.

St Paul & The Broken Bones – Half the City Live LP. This was recorded in the summer of 2020 at Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham, Alabama.

#Trending
Vortex PDX Song of the Week - King Black Acid
Oregon governor issues moratorium on watering at state offices
Out Now: Official Thom Yorke Remix of Creep
Vortex PDX Song of the Week - New Body Electric
Tuesday's Good News!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On