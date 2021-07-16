Tomorrow: Record Store Day, Drop #2

Rarities from Foo Fighters, Bush and Pearl Jam are among the highlights of Saturday’s Record Store Day Drop. The full list is at RecordStoreDay.com.
Here’s a list of selected highlights:
The Allman Brothers Band – The Final Note 2-LP. Duane Allman’s last performance, from October 17th, 1971 at Painters Mill Music Fair in Owings Mill, Maryland.
Bastille – Vs. (Other People’s Heartache, Pt. III) 12-inch picture disc. This compiles various remixes.
Matt Bellamy – Cryosleep LP. The Muse frontman compiles many of the solo recordings he released over the past year.
Bush – Sea of Memories (10th Anniversary) 2-LP. This reissue adds four bonus tracks.
The Clash – If Music Could Talk 2-LP. This is a 1980 interview album with the band that was originally available as a promotional LP for U.S. radio ahead of the release of their fourth album, Sandinista!
CSNY – Deja Vu Alternates LP. This collects alternate versions of song from the band’s album released on their upcoming box set.
The Cure – Wild Mood Swings 2-LP picture disc. The band’s 10th studio album marks its 25th anniversary this year with this reissue.
Bob Dylan – “Jokerman” / “I and I” remixes 12-inch single. It features two reggae remixes each of “Jokerman” and “I and I” by Doctor Dread.
Evanescence – The Open Door 2-LP. This 15th anniversary reissue limited-edition set is pressed on grey marble vinyl.
John Fogerty – Blue Ridge Rangers 12-inch EP. This features two singles from Fogerty’s 1973 debut solo album, The Blue Ridge Rangers.
Foo Fighters – Hail Satin LP. This tribute to The Bee Gees is billed under The Dee Gees (as in Dave Grohl).
Gorillaz – G Collection LP box set. This vinyl box set contains six Gorillaz studio albums from 2001 to 2020, including Song Machine, Season 1.
Sammy Hagar & The Circle – “Heavy Metal (Live)” 12-inch picture disc. This is a special live release to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Heavy Metal soundtrack.
K.Flay – Don’t Judge a Song by Its Cover 12-inch. This features covers of songs by The Offspring, Green Day and Limp Bizkit.
Keane – Dirt 12-inch EP. This features four previously unreleased tracks.
Pearl Jam – Alive 12-inch and cassette. The first single from Ten gets reissued for its 30th anniversary and includes three B-sides.
John Prine – Live at the Other End, December 1975 2-CD and 4-LP. This is a live album recorded in New York City.
Queen + Adam Lambert, Freddie Mercury – Live Around the World / Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow LP and 7-inch single. This includes four tracks from the Live Around the World album and one unreleased live track, plus a bonus pink 7-inch single of Mercury’s “Love Me Like There’s No Tomorrow.”
Ramones – Triple J Live at the Wireless Capitol Theatre, Sydney, Australia, July 8, 1980 LP. This is a previously unreleased concert.
St Paul & The Broken Bones – Half the City Live LP. This was recorded in the summer of 2020 at Avondale Brewing Company in Birmingham, Alabama.