Tom Petty’s Wildflowers Reissue Closer to Reality
The long in the works reissue of Tom Petty’s Wildflowers is one step closer to reality.
The Petty family released a home demo of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” and said that they are in “a joyful process of discovering the Wildflowers sessions and demos and wanted to share a tiny bit of that with the fans.” The track is on YouTube now, with an animated video to follow later today (06/26/20).
The family didn’t say when this Wildflowers reissue would be released, but it’s something that Petty himself was working on around the album’s 20th anniversary in 2014. There was even a proposed title in 2015 of Wildflowers: All The Rest along with a single from those sessions, “Somewhere Under Heaven,” that was used in the Entourage movie.