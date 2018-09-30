Tom Petty’s expansive archival box set, “An American Treasure,” is available now

The waiting for the late Tom Petty‘s new box set, An American Treasure, is over, as the expansive collection hit stores today.

As previously reported, the 60-track archival set features previously unreleased tracks, rarities, alternate versions of well-known tunes, deep cuts and live performances by Petty, mainly with his famous band The Heartbreakers, but also as a solo artist and with his early group Mudcrutch.

The compilation was executive-produced and curated by Petty’s daughter Adria and widow, Dana, along with founding Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and keyboardist Benmont Tench, and Tom’s frequent studio collaborator, Ryan Ulyate. Campbell, Tench, and Ulyate also co-produced the career-spanning set.

An American Treasure is available in multiple configurations, including a Super Deluxe Limited Edition box set featuring four CDs, an 84-page hardbound book, a lithograph of the cover art and replicas of four handwritten Petty lyric sheets.

A Deluxe Edition featuring the four CDs and a 54-page book, a standard two-CD set and digital versions of the collection also were released today, while a six-LP vinyl package featuring the full 60 tracks will be issued on November 23.

You can get a preview of the box set by visiting Petty’s official YouTube channel, which features full clips of three tracks:

–“Keep a Little Soul,” a previously unreleased recording from 1982

–The 2007 “Clubhouse Version” of “You and Me,” a song that Petty and the Heartbreakers originally recorded in 2002

–“Gainesville,” a previously unreleased track from 1998.

Here’s the full track list of An American Treasure:

CD 1

“Surrender” — Previously unreleased track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers sessions (1976)

“Listen to Her Heart” — Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA, 11/11/77

“Anything That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll” — Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA, 11/11/77

“When the Time Comes” — Album track from You’re Gonna Get It! (1978)

“You’re Gonna Get It” — Alternate version featuring strings from You’re Gonna Get It! sessions (1978)

Radio Promotion Spot (1977)

“Rockin’ Around (With You)” — Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)

“Fooled Again (I Don’t Like It)” — Alternate version from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)

“Breakdown” — Live at Capitol Studios, Hollywood, CA, 11/11/77

“The Wild One, Forever” — Album track from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers (1976)

“No Second Thoughts” — Album track from You’re Gonna Get It! (1978)

“Here Comes My Girl” — Alternate version from Damn the Torpedoes sessions (1979)

“What Are You Doing in My Life” — Alternate version from Damn the Torpedoes sessions (1979)

“Louisiana Rain” — Alternate version from Damn the Torpedoes sessions (1979)

“Lost in Your Eyes” — Previously unreleased single from Mudcrutch sessions (1974)

CD 2

“Keep a Little Soul — Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions (1982)

“Even the Losers” — Live at Rochester Community War Memorial, Rochester, NY (1989)

“Keeping Me Alive” — Previously unreleased track from Long After Dark sessions (1982)

“Don’t Treat Me Like a Stranger” — B-side to U.K. single of “I Won’t Back Down” (1989)

“The Apartment Song” — Demo recording (with Stevie Nicks) (1984)

Concert Intro — Live introduction by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81

“King’s Road” — Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81

“Clear the Aisles” — Live concert announcement by Tom Petty, The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81

“A Woman in Love (It’s Not Me)” — Live at The Forum, Inglewood, CA, 6/28/81

“Straight into Darkness” — Alternate version from The Record Plant, Hollywood, CA (1982)

“You Can Still Change Your Mind” — Album track from Hard Promises (1981)

“Rebels” — Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions (1985)

“Deliver Me” — Alternate version from Long After Dark sessions (1982)

“Alright for Now” — Album track from Full Moon Fever (1989)

“The Damage You’ve Done” — Alternate version from Let Me Up (I’ve Had Enough) sessions (1987)

“The Best of Everything” — Alternate version from Southern Accents sessions (1985)

“Walkin’ from the Fire” — Previously unreleased track from Southern Accents sessions (1984)

“King of the Hill” — Early take (with Roger McGuinn) (1987)

CD 3

“I Won’t Back Down” — Live at The Fillmore, San Francisco, CA, 2/4/97

“Gainesville” — Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions (1998)

“You and I Will Meet Again” — Album track from Into the Great Wide Open (1991)

“Into the Great Wide Open” — Live at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Arena, 11/24/91

“Two Gunslingers” — Live at The Beacon Theatre, New York, NY (5/25/13)

“Lonesome Dave” — Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions (1993)

“To Find a Friend” — Album track from Wildflowers (1994)

“Crawling Back to You” — Album track from Wildflowers (1994)

“Wake Up Time” — Previously unreleased track from early Wildflowers sessions (1992)

“Grew Up Fast” — Album track from Songs and Music from “She’s the One” (1996)

“I Don’t Belong” — Previously unreleased track from Echo sessions (1998)

“Accused of Love” — Album track from Echo (1999)

“Lonesome Sundown” — Album track from Echo (1999)

“Don’t Fade on Me” — Previously unreleased track from Wildflowers sessions (1994)

CD 4

“You and Me” — Clubhouse version (2007)

“Have Love Will Travel” — Album track from The Last DJ (2002)

“Money Becomes King” — Album track from The Last DJ (2002)

“Bus to Tampa Bay” — Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions (2011)

“Saving Grace” — Live at Malibu Performing Arts Center, Malibu, CA, 6/16/06

“Down South” — Album track from Highway Companion (2006)

“Southern Accents” — Live at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL, 9/21/06

“Insider” — Live at Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, FL (with Stevie Nicks), 9/21/06

“Two Men Talking” — Previously unreleased track from Hypnotic Eye sessions (2012)

“Fault Lines” — Album track from Hypnotic Eye (2014)

“Sins of My Youth” — Early take from Hypnotic Eye sessions (2012)

“Good Enough” — Alternate version from Mojo sessions (2012)

“Something Good Coming” — Album track from Mojo (2010)

“Save Your Water” — Album track from Mudcrutch 2 (2016)

“Like a Diamond” — Alternate version from The Last DJ sessions (2002)

“Hungry No More” — Live at House of Blues, Boston, MA, 6/15/16

