TOM PETTY: Family Members Settle Suits
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
The battle over the Tom Petty estate seems to be over.
The Blast reports that his widow, Dana York Petty, and his daughters, Adria and Annakim Petty, have settled their issues and will drop lawsuits against each other. A new filing in the case states, “The parties to the foregoing matters have entered into a settlement.”
The suits were first filed back in April when Adria and Annakim alleged that Dana failed to make some “artistic properties” available to the company running the estate and cost them $5 million. The dispute reportedly held up a Wildflowers reissue in time for its 25th anniversary last month.
And it might be just a coincidence, or a sign of the settlement, but Thursday night Petty’s social media posted a snippet of the “For Real” cover recorded by Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Jakob Dylan, Dhani Harrison and Amos Lee earlier this year.