Tom Morello dubbed ‘Star Wars’ “Resistance General” at Disneyland

ABC/Randy Holmes

Tom Morello‘s political activism has reached a galaxy far, far away.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist received a Star Wars-themed token of support when he visited Disneyland in Anaheim, California over the weekend. While visiting the Cantina bar at the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section of the park, a bartender gave him a pin featuring the logo of the heroic Rebel Alliance.

“The bartender leans over, sneakily gives me this, and whispers, ‘It’s not often we get a Resistance General in here. Thank you for your service,’” Morello tweeted, alongside a photo of the trinket. “I almost cried.”

Though he’s now a Star Wars general, Morello is probably better known for being a Trekker, having appeared in Star Trek titles on TV and the big screen. He has a cameo in the 1998 film Star Trek: Insurrection, and in an episode of the Star Trek: Voyager series.

