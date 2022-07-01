Today’s Good News!

1. A 22-year-old from Israel named Emilie Levy is in the news after diagnosing herself with a rare illness she saw on “Grey’s Anatomy”. It’s called Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Symptoms include joints that easily become dislocated, and terrible hangovers from even one or two drinks. She was binge-watching Season 13 when she saw a character with the same symptoms. Now she’s getting treatments and doing a lot better.
2. A girl in New Jersey named Daniela Velazquez just graduated this month as valedictorian of her high school class . . . AND valedictorian at her local community college. She actually got her college degree before her high school diploma.
3. A woman in New Zealand says she was terrified of birds until she found a baby goose that was injured, and nursed him back to health. Now he lives with her and they’re inseparable.
4. A woman got down on one knee to propose to her boyfriend at a music festival in England the other day. Then he got down on one knee and proposed to her too. It turned out both of them had rings and planned to propose on the same day.
5. And speaking of England: Some woman who just had twins was in the check-out line buying groceries when they both started crying. So a random person finished scanning her items, then PAID for her too. She says it was around $100 worth of stuff.
