Today’s Good News!

1. A 104-year-old woman in Connecticut named Bertha Komor just fulfilled her lifelong dream of hanging out with a penguin. Employees at her retirement home got in touch with an aquarium and made it happen.
2. A 32-year-old in North Carolina showed up at lottery headquarters on Monday to cash a ticket thinking he’d won $600. But it turned out he’d won close to 600 THOUSAND. He hit a jackpot for $586,000 and walked with over 400 grand after taxes.
3. A waitress in New Orleans recently got a $777 tip on a $63 bill. But instead of keeping it, she donated it to her church.
4. The owner of a gas station in Phoenix was in the news back in March after he lowered the price of gas to give people a break. He was selling it for 10 cents a gallon cheaper than he paid, so at a slight loss. And it turns out he never stopped.
A local news station in Phoenix just did a follow-up, and he’s taking an even bigger loss now. He’s currently selling it for 47 cents less than he pays. He says it’s worth it to give people in his community a little help.
-Mitch-